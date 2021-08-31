No leak at N.S. gold mine's tailings facility, investigation concludes

A provincial investigation into a discoloured substance found at the tailings pond of Nova Scotia's only operating gold mine has concluded there was no risk to the environment in the incident.

At the end of August, environmental groups raised questions about an orange-coloured substance spotted around the rock wall that separates Atlantic Gold's tailings pond from the surrounding area at the company's Touquoy mine in Moose River, N.S.

The environmental groups were concerned that the tailings pond, which contains material left over after ore has been crushed and processed, was leaking into the environment.

At the time, the company said the orange substance was naturally occurring in the surface water and was due to ground conditions in the area.

Inspectors with the Environment Department took samples of the substance and their investigation recently concluded it was from elevated iron concentrations from groundwater entering the collection pond.

The company said in August the discoloration is naturally occurring. (Contributed)

Tracy Barron, a spokesperson for the department, said Wednesday that investigators have "not found any evidence that would suggest a concern with the operation."

The tailings management facility has ditches and ponds to contain seepage and runoff. Water collected in the containment system is pumped into the tailings pond.

"This system is operating as designed," Barron said in an email.

The initial investigation did not show evidence of a leak into the surrounding environment, and lab samples taken from outside the containment system confirmed that finding, the spokesperson said.

