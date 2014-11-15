Nova Scotia lobster exporter pleads not guilty to alleged fisheries violations

A southwest Nova Scotia lobster pound pleaded not guilty to four alleged fishery violations in Shelburne provincial court Wednesday.

Atlantic ChiCan Seafood is a year-round shipper of live lobster to Asia, the United States and Europe.

The company faces two counts of illegal sale or possession under the Fisheries Act, one count of undersized lobster under Atlantic fishery regulations, and one count of possessing egg-bearing females.

The case dates back to late summer 2019.

Recent expansion

Atlantic ChiCan's plant is near Clarks Harbour on Cape Sable Island and recently underwent a major expansion.

According to its website, the facility now has 13 tanks capable of floating 455,000 kilograms of crated lobster.

The company is part of the increased Chinese presence in the Nova Scotia lobster industry over the past decade. Exports from Nova Scotia to China have exploded in recent years.

The company will be back in court in April to set trial dates.

Matthew Fraser, a lawyer for the company, was not available for comment Wednesday.

