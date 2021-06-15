Nova Scotia to lift self-isolation requirement for Atlantic Canadians

Nova Scotia will lift some of its border restrictions and open to the rest of Atlantic Canada next week.

The province announced Tuesday that as of June 23, residents of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador will be able to enter Nova Scotia without having to self-isolate for 14 days.

"Low case numbers across the Atlantic provinces are a signal that reopening to our neighbours is the right step," said Premier Iain Rankin in a news release.

Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, said in the release if case number begin to rise, the province will take action.

