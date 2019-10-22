Liberals hang on to majority of seats in Atlantic Canada, but it's no sweep

It was a good night for the Liberals in Atlantic Canada, but it was no crimson tide.

After sweeping every single one of the region's 32 ridings in Atlantic Canada in 2015, the Liberals lost ground to the Conservatives in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

And while all of Prince Edward Island's ridings stayed in the Liberal column, the NDP made inroads in Newfoundland and Labrador, picking up the seat of St. John's East.

And in Fredericton, the Green Party's Jenica Atwin was poised to take the riding from the incumbent Liberal, Matt DeCourcey. If she wins, she would become New Brunswick's first Green MP.

Elsewhere in New Brunswick, the ridings of Tobique-Mactaquac, New Brunswick Southwest and Fundy Royal turned blue. One Nova Scotia riding went to the Conservatives, with former provincial Progressive Conservative MLA Chris d'Entremont winning West Nova.

Several other Nova Scotia ridings went Liberal, with incumbent Liberal MPs Andy Fillmore, Sean Fraser, Bernadette Jordan, Geoff Regan, Darrell Samson and Darren Fisher all returning to Ottawa.

The Nova Scotia riding of Cumberland-Colchester is going down to the wire, with the race between Liberal Lenore Zann and Conservative Scott Armstrong too close to call.

P.E.I. is fully Liberal, with Lawrence MacAulay winning in Cardigan, Wayne Easter winning in Malpeque and Bobby Morrissey winning in Egmont. Liberal Sean Casey was also re-elected in Charlottetown.

Most of Newfoundland and Labrador has stayed Liberal, with exception of St. John's East, where the NDP's Jack Harris defeated Liberal incumbant Nick Whalen.