Atlantic Canadian energy proponents aim to advance clean hydrogen

A number of Atlantic Canadian energy organizations are joining forces to advance the clean hydrogen industry in the region.

The Atlantic Hydrogen Alliance seeks to accelerate the development, production, use and export of green hydrogen, a low-carbon energy source already being explored in countries including France, Japan, Australia and Norway.

Hydrogen is created by splitting water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen by electrolysis, but it's only considered green if a renewable energy such as wind or hydro power is used in the process.

Alisdair McLean, executive director of the Offshore Energy Research Association, said Atlantic Canada is behind other provinces in advancing the green hydrogen sector.

McLean said in order for the Atlantic provinces to meet ambitious emissions targets established by provincial governments and Ottawa, a significant increase in renewable energy resources — beyond renewable electricity — are needed.

"If we're serious about getting to net-zero [carbon emissions], we need to be serious about exploring hydrogen's potential in the region," McLean said during a press conference on Friday announcing the alliance at Pavillion 22 in Halifax.

This infographic depicts the life cycle of green hydrogen. (Submitted by Atlantic Hydrogen Alliance)

Earlier this year, B.C. became the first province to introduce a low-carbon hydrogen strategy, and Alberta signed an agreement that could lead to a $1.3-billion hydrogen plant.

The federal government also announced plans in late 2020 to increase the use of hydrogen to help meet its climate targets.

McLean said clean hydrogen can be produced in large scale, stored for months and transported easily.

It has a number of applications, especially for sectors not powered by electricity, such as the transportation industry, by using a combination of electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

"Hydrogen can also be used for grid scale energy storage, providing weeks or months of energy storage so we have reliable green electricity when demand is highest in the winter," said McLean.

He also said hydrogen can be blended into the natural gas distribution system to deliver cleaner energy to buildings and industrial consumers for heating.

Colleen d'Entremont, president of the Atlantica Centre for Energy, says the public has been demanding options for lower carbon emissions, and green hydrogen is part of the answer. (Aly Thomson/CBC)

Colleen d'Entremont, president of the Atlantica Centre for Energy in Saint John, N.B., said the alliance plans to create a roadmap for the development and deployment of hydrogen in Atlantic Canada.

She said the group also plans to work with governments to identify and develop the policies, regulations, codes, and standards needed for the sector.

The alliance will also facilitate the creation of one or more hydrogen "hubs" in Atlantic Canada, and begin to increase awareness and interest for hydrogen development locally, she said.

"I think true to the roots of Atlantic Canada, where we collaborate and we're all like-minded, it's an opportunity for us to work together to look at how can we further green up and reduce emission in the energy sector," said d'Entremont.

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage and MP Andy Fillmore were both on hand for the event. Both touted clean hydrogen as a viable option to help reduce emissions and vowed their governments would support such initiatives.

The alliance includes: Heritage Gas of Dartmouth, N.S.; Liberty Utilities of Fredericton; Saint John Energy; Atlantica Centre for Energy; EcoNext of St. John's, N.L.; Offshore Energy Research Association in Halifax; Port of Halifax, and Deloitte Canada in Halifax.

