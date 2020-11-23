As cases rise, Atlantic bubble is burst for at least two weeks

The Atlantic bubble is no more.

The government of Newfoundland and Labrador announced Monday that all incoming travellers will be expected to isolate for 14 days, regardless of where they're coming from.

Premier Andrew Furey said the bubble will be paused for two weeks. Furey said the province will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in the other Atlantic provinces to see if the two-week break needs to be extended. Travel to and from Newfoundland and Labrador will only be for essential reasons, he said.

Since July 3, residents of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, P.E.I and Newfoundland and Labrador have been able to travel relatively freely across each other's borders without quarantining.

COVID-19 case numbers in the region were low throughout the summer and fall, but that started changing last week in parts of the region.

