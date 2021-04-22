Some Nova Scotians now eligible for at-home COVID-19 vaccinations

Nova Scotians who are unable to leave their homes because of health or mobility challenges can now receive a COVID-19 vaccine at home.

The Department of Health and Wellness announced Tuesday that people can schedule in-home vaccination appointments by calling 211.

The vaccines will be administered in July and August following a screening process to confirm eligibility. Participants will receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

In a news release, Health Minster Zach Churchill recognized that not everyone in the province is capable of getting to a community clinic or pharmacy.

"That is why we've made it a priority in our rollout to offer different options and solutions to ensure all Nova Scotians get their vaccine," said Churchill.

Nova Scotia's 1st drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens

The province began a trial run of the program at the end of May and so far, more than 300 people have received a vaccine at home.

People who are able to leave home to get vaccinated but require transportation can access transport with the Rural Transportation Association.

Vaccine appointments can also be made at one of three drive-thru clinics across the province, in Dartmouth, Truro and Wolfville.

