Bid to unseal Glen Assoun file set to begin in Nova Scotia Supreme Court

What went wrong in the case of Glen Assoun?

He's a Nova Scotia man who was convicted and later acquitted of murdering ex-girlfriend Brenda Way.

The question is at the centre of a hearing that begins today before a judge of the Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

Assoun spent nearly 17 years in prison after being convicted of second-degree murder in the 1995 killing of Way. He professed his innocence the entire time, but it wasn't until February of this year that he was cleared.

That's when federal Justice Minister David Lametti ordered a new trial after seeing material prepared for a review of Assoun's case. The Crown opted not to proceed with that second trial, leading to the murder charge being withdrawn.

In his order, Lametti cited a possible miscarriage of justice.

Three media outlets — the CBC, the Halifax Examiner and The Canadian Press — have joined forces to try to get access to the information behind Lametti's decision.

Some clues

There are some clues as to what's in the information provided to Lametti. They came from Assoun's lawyer, Philip Campbell, when he spoke to reporters outside court on March 1.

That's the day the Crown withdrew the murder charge. Assoun's lawyers and provincial prosecutors were given access to the information on condition they kept it private.

In his comments, Campbell said the fault did not lie with prosecutors and did not relate to Assoun's original trial. Instead, Campbell said the problems originated with police handling of evidence around the time of Assoun's appeal in January 2006.

Campbell expanded on those comments in the brief he and Sean MacDonald filed in advance of this hearing. The lawyers quote Lametti as saying there was "relevant and reliable information that was not disclosed to Mr. Glen Assoun during his criminal proceedings."

At the request of the federal Justice Department, Justice James Chipman imposed a publication ban and sealing order at the start of the review process that led to Lametti's decision.

The sealing order was to keep sensitive information secret until the review was complete. The CBC opposed that order at the time, but was unsuccessful.

Media argue information should be public

With Assoun now a free man, the media argue there is no longer any reason to keep this information secret.

Whether the sealing order and veil of secrecy are lifted is the subject of today's hearing. The other parties to this case are bringing a wide range of views on what, or even whether, information should be released.

Assoun's legal team supports the media efforts to lift the sealing order, with one notable exception. Campbell and MacDonald have identified three people, described in court documents as two inmates serving lengthy federal sentences, and a third man who has supplied information to police.

The lawyers argue that identifying those three men would put their lives in jeopardy. They've applied for a narrowly focused publication ban on just their names and that request is part of today's hearing.

In their brief, lawyers for the Public Prosecution Service say they are opposed to Assoun's request for a publication ban on the names of three men.

"The request is unusual and unprecedented," prosecutors Mark Scott and Marion Fortune-Stone write. "It provides no evidentiary basis upon which the court could assess, with confidence, the nature and extent of a realistic risk, if any."

Federal Justice Department submits brief

The federal Justice Department, which includes the Criminal Conviction Review Group that examined the case against Assoun, has also submitted a brief for this hearing.

Lawyers for the department are opposed to the release of the report the conviction review group prepared for the minister.

Brenda Way was found stabbed to death in a Dartmouth apartment in 1995. Glen Assoun was convicted four years later of second-degree murder.

"Public disclosure of the full report and appendices would be contrary to the interests of justice, given its privileged content and the privacy interests at stake," lawyer Patricia MacPhee wrote in her brief.

Instead, the federal department is proposing a redacted version of the report be released. The department also wants to make those edits itself.

Both provincial prosecutors and the federal department discuss in their documentation about the need to protect vulnerable people and privileged information.

While it did not have legal standing at the original trial and did not participate in the first court action over the sealing order, the Halifax Regional Municipality has been granted intervenor status in this case.

The city's brief echoes the position of the federal Justice Department, saying information Halifax Regional Police supplied to the conviction review group was provided voluntarily and with no expectation that any of the information would be made public.

Unsolved murder cases typically open for 99 years

An affidavit by Det. Const. Justin Sheppard in support of the city's brief states that while there is no active investigation underway in Brenda Way's killing, unsolved files like that typically remain open for up to 99 years.

"The interest of Mr. Assoun in having the story that has shaped his life told in detail, by him and by others, is now obvious," Campbell and MacDonald write at the conclusion of their brief.

"It is time for the Court to allow that story to be heard."

