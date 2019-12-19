Halifax Transit driver, passenger assaulted on bus

The driver and a passenger aboard a Halifax Transit bus were assaulted at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday on Kennedy Drive in Dartmouth.

A release from Halifax Regional Police said a man assaulted the bus driver and another passenger who intervened to help the driver.

According to the release, the man then exited the bus and damaged the door while trying to re-enter.

He is described by police as in his 20s, white, thin and between five-foot-10 and six feet tall.

He has brown hair in a ponytail, a short beard and was wearing a green vest.

Halifax police are investigating and are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers via their website or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

