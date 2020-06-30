Man seriously injured after attack at gas station in Halifax

A man was attacked and seriously injured Monday night while parked at a gas station in Halifax, according to the Halifax Regional Police.

The police were called to the Esso gas station at 6020 Young Street around 10:20 p.m. after a man was attacked while parked in his vehicle.

Another man armed with what police are calling an "edged weapon" assaulted the driver, he then took off in another vehicle.

The victim was taken by paramedics to the QEII Health Sciences Centre for treatment.

The getaway vehicle was found abandoned a short distance from the assault.

Police have not located the suspect who is described as a white male wearing a grey hoodie, long blue jean shorts, a bulue baseball cap, white socks, black sneakers and black gloves.

Halifax police say they will release more information as their investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5020.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or by using the P3 Tips app.

