RCMP officer acquitted on assault and weapons charges no longer a Mountie

A former Nova Scotia RCMP officer has been acquitted of assault and weapons charges after he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend and pointing a firearm.

Asad Mari was acquitted of all charges in provincial court in Kentville, N.S., on Oct. 21, according to the court record.

The 29-year-old had been a constable with the RCMP, but as of Sept. 13 is no longer employed by the force, according to police spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Clarke. She would not say if Mari quit or was fired.

Mari had been facing charges of assault, pointing a firearm and careless storage of a firearm.

The province's police watchdog, the Serious Incident Response Team, said the charges related to incidents between July 1, 2018, and Nov. 1, 2018.

The agency said Kings District RCMP arrested Mari after receiving a complaint from a third party on Nov. 24.

Under the Police Act, the RCMP referred the case to SIRT, which is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia.

