29-year-old seriously injured after being attacked in downtown Halifax

A 29-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was attacked by five males in downtown Halifax early Saturday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say the incident occurred in the area of Grafton Street and Prince Street at about 2:30 a.m.

Staff Sgt. David Boon said there were witnesses and there is video of the assault, which took place outdoors.

He said he didn't know if the assailants were youths or adults.

Officers are investigating the incident and searching for the people responsible for the assault. Police are appealing to the public for any information.

