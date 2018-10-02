Man, 23, charged with beating senior in Cape Breton

An 81-year old man is in hospital after receiving serious injuries to his face.

A 23-year old man from Reserve Mines is charged with assaulting him early Monday morning.

Cape Breton Regional Police said the charge is in connection to an incident outside a motel on Grand Lake Road.

Police said the younger man was arrested at 6:30 a.m. when they responded to a call that an injured man was on the ground in the parking lot.

The older man was taken to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital. Soon after he was later airlifted to Halifax for further treatment of his injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The 23-year old charged with aggravated assault has been remanded to the Cape Breton Correctional Facility. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

Police said they arrested the younger man on the scene and charged him with aggravated assault. His first court appearance is set for Tuesday.

