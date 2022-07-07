New drivers facing months-long waiting list for road test due to pandemic

When Maher Al Jokhader first called Access Nova Scotia in May to get a road test in Halifax for his driver's licence, he was told he'd have to wait around four months to get in a car with an evaluator.

"I don't like taking the bus and I wanted to be able to get out of the city," Al Jokhader said.

Al Jokhader finally got a test this week and earned his licence today.

But would-be drivers across the province are waiting months due to a backlog of road test appointments at Access Nova Scotia.

Catching up on lockdown delays

Kevin Mitchell, the registrar of the registry of motor vehicles, says the backlog is a result of the pandemic lockdowns when people couldn't take tests or do in-car driving lessons. Access Nova Scotia said it cancelled about 16,000 tests during lockdowns.

"Prior to the pandemic we were scheduled six to eight weeks at a time," Mitchell said. "Now we're about double that."

Mitchell says some locations have longer wait times than others, but all the locations in the province are facing delays.

This summer has been the busiest time to book a road test since the pandemic began. All of the people that were delayed a year ago from lockdowns are starting to book tests in addition to the newly eligible driving students who are trying to get their licences.

As a result of provincial isolation requirements many road tests had to be rebooked because of evaluators catching COVID-19 and then they couldn't work.

Cancel if you can't make it

Mitchell says Access Nova Scotia is trying to speed up the process of getting a road test.

"We've brought in additional staff, we have evaluators working overtime every few Saturdays and are actively recruiting people," Mitchell said.

Mitchell expects long wait times will continue into the fall.

Mitchell says Access Nova Scotia has seen many no-shows, which prolongs the backlog.

"If there's anybody out there with an appointment and you can't make your time, please cancel in advance," Mitchell said. "We can refill those spots."

Mitchell recommends calling Access Nova Scotia often to try and move up your appointment.

