Expansion of Yarmouth asbestos burial site approved

Nova Scotia Environment Minister Margaret Miller has approved a proposal by the Yarmouth County Solid Waste Management Authority to expand its asbestos burial site.

The authority already operates a storage site that's 30 by 30 metres, but it was running out of room, so it asked to build a new site that's 100 by 100 metres.

In a decision released Nov. 29, Miller approved the expansion with a number of conditions. The authority must submit an environmental management plan, monitor surface and groundwater, do any construction work outside the breeding and nesting period for birds, and not conduct any activities within 30 metres of a watercourse or wetland, among other stipulations.

Asbestos is disposed of by placing it in plastic bags and burying it under more than a metre of soil seeded with grass on top.

Spike in deliveries expected

The manager of the solid waste authority, Glendon Ring, told CBC News in October that while the amount of asbestos-containing materials the site receives is usually low, he anticipates a spike as older buildings are demolished or refurbished.

The site in South Ohio, N.S., accepts hazardous waste, petroleum-contaminated soils and construction and demolition materials from the municipalities of Argyle and Yarmouth as well as the town of Yarmouth.

Asbestos was once widely used in insulation, floor and ceiling tiles and pipes, among other materials, and is a known human carcinogen when inhaled.