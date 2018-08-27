As Oxford sinkhole grows, it's like 'watching a disaster happen in slow motion'

The sinkhole at a local park in Oxford, N.S., continues to grow and is now more than 30 metres wide, forcing officials in the small town to make some tough decisions.

A large playground at the Oxford Lions park was removed and put in storage Sunday afternoon after emergency management officials noticed cracks forming near the equipment, according to Mayor Trish Stewart

"Quite quickly we had to make the decision to move the playground equipment out of there," she said.

The sinkhole, which began as a small indentation, suddenly opened up on Aug. 20 when the ground under it collapsed. It has since swallowed up a number of large trees and some picnic tables.

Crews removed the playground from the Oxford Lions Club park. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

It is located near the tree line at the edge of the large Lions Club parking lot. The pavement of the parking lot, which has been closed along with the club's building, is cracking.

"We're kind of watching a disaster happen in slow motion," said Stewart. "There are cracks coming continually but at a very slow pace. It's now gone out into the parking lot area but not on the road."

Geological engineers with the province will be at the site Monday using specialized GPS and sonar equipment. Town officials hope to get a better grasp on what exactly is happening below the ground and how big of an area could be in jeopardy.

The park is just off Main Street, the main road that leads into town from the Trans-Canada Highway.

Stewart said the elaborate playground was worth about $140,000.

"They did their best to get all the pieces out," said Stewart. "As of [Monday], they wouldn't have been allowed to go in and get it."