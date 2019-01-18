Truro police charge 69-year-old man with more historical sexual offences

A 69-year-old Truro, N.S., man facing charges for historical sexual offences has had more charges laid against him after six additional alleged victims came forward.

Truro police say Arthur Chestnut's additional charges include several counts of indecent assault and gross indecency, and two counts of sexual interference.

Chestnut was already facing charges of gross indency and indecent assault that were laid Nov. 30. Police say those offences involved two young males and dated back to some time between 1968 and 1970.

Last fall, police said they believed there were other victims.

Truro police say the new charges relate to alleged incidents between the late 1960s and 2014.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 902-895-5351 or through the force's Facebook page.

Chestnut will appear in Truro provincial court on Monday.