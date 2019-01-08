Art Irwin, beloved member of Halifax music community, dies

Organizers of a major music festival in Halifax are mourning one of their own.

Art Irwin spent about 65 years of his life involved with the city's music scene, including serving on the board of directors for the Halifax Jazz Festival.

Irwin died Monday.

"It was clear that his love of music was what was keeping him going in a way," said Andrew Killawee, the board's president.

From playing in bands to organizing music festivals, Irwin became tied to the city's music culture.

Even with his health failing, Killawee said Irwin helped organize the Swing into the Holidays concert at the Spatz Theatre.

"He had some bad news health-wise. I remember he just said to me he just wanted to live to see this concert happen," said Killawee. "Music was his life in a way, in addition to being a great family man and friend to everyone."

Killawee said he believed Irwin was in his 80s.

'The most determined person'

Irwin was an avid musician and played with several different bands over the years, and was responsible for setting up jazz projects like Ensemble Plus, and the Artie Irwin Trio.

In August 2018, he was awarded the Susan Hunter Award which recognizes outstanding leadership in the Halifax arts community.

For many years, Irwin also appeared on CBC's Maritime Noon radio show as a home heating expert.

Killawee said Irwin was a very kind man who knew how to get things done.

"I know Artie was maybe the most determined person I had ever met in addition to being humble and down to earth, he knew what he wanted and he knew how to make it happen."