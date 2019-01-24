Why an Annie Leibovitz portrait exhibit in N.S. might be getting closer

A collection of photographs by famed portrait photographer Annie Leibovitz could be closer to seeing the light of day in Nova Scotia.

The photos have been in the possession of the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia since 2013 but have not been displayed.

Culture Minister Leo Glavine told reporters Thursday that a meeting earlier this month between gallery representatives and Leibovitz's team was "very productive" and discussions were "some of the most positive we've had."

"It looks promising," he said. "We've very, very hopeful that, again, those discussions will end with a very positive outcome."

Culture Minister Leo Glavine is optimistic the Annie Leibovitz collection could soon be on display at the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia. (CBC)

Glavine said the goal remains to get the photos on display and he believes the artist and her team also want to see it happen.

"She wants them displayed as much as we and those who follow her work, appreciate her work. Know that we're very close."

The collection of 2,000 works was donated to the galley by Ontario businessman Harley Mintz in 2013 after his family purchased it from Leibovitz for $4.7 million US. But other than a handful of prints, none of the work has been displayed.

While the gallery provided little explanation as each year went by without an exhibit, CBC News reported in 2017 that the work was tied up in a dispute resulting from Mintz's inability to get the work certified at a certain value for tax purposes and because Leibovitz was still owed $2.5 million US for the collection.

A spokesperson for the art gallery said any money still owed to Leibovitz is an issue between her and Mintz.

"That's not something we're privy to," said Colin Stinson.

Former Nova Scotia premier Darrell Dexter and Leonard Preyra, the former culture minister, are shown at the Leibovitz collection announcement in June 2013. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

Glavine said money has not been "the central piece" blocking the exhibit and it's not been "a big part of discussions."

Instead, the minister said a bigger issue has been how the photos might be used as travelling exhibits once the collection is on display in Halifax.

Stinson said the gallery remains eager to show the collection, however, he doesn't know when that might happen.

Glavine also said Thursday there would be more news on a new home for the art gallery in the spring.