Province announces $130M plan for art gallery on Halifax waterfront

A new $130-million art gallery will be built next to Bishop's Landing on the Halifax waterfront on land currently being used as a parking lot on Lower Water Street.

The Nova Scotia government announced Thursday the 13,000-square-metre facility will feature large public spaces "and additional space to better showcase the dynamic provincial art collection, much of which has been in storage for many years."

It will house the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia, which will move from its current 8,300-square-metre building on Hollis Street.

The provincial government is shouldering most of the cost by contributing $70 million. The federal government will chip in $30 million and the gallery will have to fundraise the remaining $30 million.

There is no start date for construction or a date for completion of the project.

The hope is a new facility will attract double the number of people who currently visit the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia, from 64,000 visitors annually to 120,000.

