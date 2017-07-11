Province announces $130M plan for art gallery on Halifax waterfront
New art gallery will be built on land currently used as parking lot
A new $130-million art gallery will be built next to Bishop's Landing on the Halifax waterfront on land currently being used as a parking lot on Lower Water Street.
The Nova Scotia government announced Thursday the 13,000-square-metre facility will feature large public spaces "and additional space to better showcase the dynamic provincial art collection, much of which has been in storage for many years."
It will house the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia, which will move from its current 8,300-square-metre building on Hollis Street.
The provincial government is shouldering most of the cost by contributing $70 million. The federal government will chip in $30 million and the gallery will have to fundraise the remaining $30 million.
There is no start date for construction or a date for completion of the project.
The hope is a new facility will attract double the number of people who currently visit the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia, from 64,000 visitors annually to 120,000.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.