Old disagreements resurface in Yarmouth arts centre debate

Amber d'Entremont would like to see opportunities available for young people in Yarmouth County that didn't exist when she was growing up in the area.

The Toronto-trained dancer and choreographer recently returned to Yarmouth, N.S., to set up a performance space. On Thursday, she was one of more than 100 people who turned out to hear details about a proposed new arts and culture centre for the community.

Consultants showed conceptual drawings and details of a $25-million site that would be evenly cost shared by the three levels of government, with the municipal share being split between government money and fundraising.

More than 100 people turned out for a meeting Thursday night in Yarmouth about a proposed new arts and culture centre. (Michael Gorman/CBC)

Located in Yarmouth's downtown across from the Nova Scotia Art Gallery Western Branch, the two-story, L-shaped building would include two theatres, practice and storage space, studios and workspace for artists and a centre square that could be converted into an outdoor stage, skating rink or market. Municipal officials see it as a potential anchor for a downtown that's on the upswing.

d'Entremont said she thinks the project would provide numerous opportunities for young people and the arts community in general.

"We do not have a space where we can all collaborate together," she said. "Imagine what we could achieve with this centre."

This parking lot in downtown Yarmouth is the proposed location for a new arts and culture centre. (Michael Gorman/CBC)

The town has done extensive public consultation and engagement on this project, and while it's fostered a lot of interest and support, there is also a decade-long fight that's been ever present in the process and clouds whether it might actually happen.

The current arts centre, Th'YARC, is operated by a volunteer group that for some time has pushed to get a new site built. But disagreements with the town over location and governance have prevented previous efforts from succeeding.

Past disputes and failures were raised multiple times by people Thursday who expressed concern about the project. There is a feeling that, by the town taking the lead on the construction and ownership, it in effect negates the decades of work by Th'YARC volunteers and removes some level of access and involvement with a new site.

"It's somehow become a town project that looks like it was undermined, usurped," said Phil Ready, who used to be on Th'YARC's board of directors.

Deanna McCarron operates a dance organization in Yarmouth. She believes a new arts and culture centre were help engage and retain young people. (Michael Gorman/CBC)

Mitch Bonnar, president of Th'YARC board, said the group would never accept a scenario where they did not have control over the theatre. Late last year the group indicated plans to purchase a surplus elementary school outside the town limits and develop its own site. On Thursday, Bonnar showed little indication Th'YARC's executive has intentions of revisiting its plans.

Yarmouth Mayor Pam Mood said she continues to believe there's a way to bring everyone together to make the project a reality and she wants to see representatives for Th'YARC involved so their voices are heard.

"It's really important. They've done this for so long and they've done it well, so we need to find that way and we're always working on that. They have been invited to every single step of the way."

One of the attractions to the location of a proposed arts and culture centre in downtown Yarmouth is its proximity to the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia Western Branch. (Michael Gorman/CBC)

Caught in the middle of all of this has been people who use Th'YARC and members of the arts community in general. The issue has become deeply divisive, and there are people who feel they can't speak about it, choosing instead to step back quietly from their involvement.

James Turpin, a volunteer and former employee with Th'YARC, said his big takeaway from the meeting was just how divided people remain.

He's glad consultants are pushing for the two sides to work together to find common ground, something he believes needs to happen for a new site to be a success. Turpin hopes that's possible, although he concedes it is difficult to see right now, with things having become so personal for some people on both sides of the issue.

One thing everyone in the arts community in Yarmouth agrees on is it's time to build a replacement for Th'YARC Playhouse and Arts Centre. (Michael Gorman/CBC)

For someone so deeply involved in the local arts community and who has friends on both sides of the debate, Turpin said it's been difficult.

"It's breaking my heart. Without support from both sides this can't happen. And we're seeing friendships, we're seeing talented people, we're seeing people with real worth in the artistic community in Yarmouth just ripping themselves apart and it's not conducive to a healthy arts environment.

"It needs to come together."

Within a month or so the town will receive an economic assessment and operations review of the project so council can be sure it is affordable not only to build, but to operate and maintain. Mood said she expects council will need to make a decision on whether to proceed sometime in the next four months.