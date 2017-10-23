Arsonist responsible for large Bridgewater fire to be released from prison

The man responsible for setting a fire that gutted several buildings in Bridgewater, N.S., in 2017 is being released from prison again.

Adrian Thomas Hunt was sentenced to five years for arson with disregard for human life.

He admitted to setting a fire that destroyed five businesses and some apartments in the downtown core. No people were hurt, but three cats were killed in the fire.

Hunt was released on day parole in 2021, but was taken back into custody after he started skipping work and meeting up with women to use drugs and have casual sex.

Now, Hunt is facing statutory release, having completed most of his sentence.

A firefighter assesses the damage to a block of buildings in downtown Bridgewater. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

In preparation for his release, the Parole Board of Canada has imposed special conditions on him. Hunt must abstain from drugs and alcohol, adhere to a midnight to 6 a.m. curfew and have no contact with known criminals or victims of the fire.

The board noted in its Feb. 16 decision that both the fire and Hunt's previous parole violations happened at night so the curfew will be an important part of keeping him out of trouble.

