Police investigate after signs set on fire in Windsor area

West Hants RCMP are looking for help from the public after three signs were set on fire in the Windsor, N.S., area.

According to a news release, police responded to a report at 11:15 a.m. on Thursday that a "Save the Lake" sign was on fire on Highway 1 in Falmouth.

The fire was out when they arrived, but they noticed another "Save the Lake" sign on fire across the lake. Police went to that location and extinguished the fire. Both signs were seized for investigation.

Early Friday, police received a report that another "Save the Lake" sign was on fire on Wentworth Road in Windsor. The fire was put out and that sign was also seized.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Hants RCMP at 902-790-2207.

