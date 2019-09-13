Suspected arson heavily damages Dartmouth barbershop

Legends Barbershop in Dartmouth was heavily damaged by a fire early Friday morning, and Halifax police are calling it a case of arson.

Police and firefighters were called to 14 Highfield Park Drive at 2:34 a.m.

Witnesses said they saw a man throw something into the barbershop and then it caught fire. The man then left on foot.

Officers and a police dog searched the area but couldn't find the man.

Police say the suspect is five feet six inches tall, about 200 lbs and was wearing a blue hooded shirt.

Police say they have secured the scene and their investigation is in its early stages.

They're asking anyone with information about the fire to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

MORE TOP STORIES: