RCMP looking for help to solve string of arsons in northern N.S.

RCMP are asking for tips to help solve a string of arsons in northern Nova Scotia.

Fire has destroyed or seriously damaged about 10 buildings in the Collingwood Corner area, east of Springhill, since February.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said the buildings include vacant sheds, barns and homes — including at least one house that was for sale — and that no one has been injured in the fires.

But Hutchinson said police are worried the next one could be different.

"Our concern is that the next fire could involve a property where people are actually living there and our concern is somebody's going to eventually get hurt," he said.

'The fires just didn't start on their own'

Police believe an arsonist is at work because the number of fires since February is unusual, and because all the buildings were unoccupied.

"Many of them, there's no sign of any electricity to the building, so the fires just didn't start on their own," said Hutchinson.

He said the fires are putting a strain on firefighters.

"It's tying up all of the fire resources in that area to deal with these fires," said Hutchinson. "And what people don't realize is that these are volunteers, all of the firemen in Cumberland County. They have to leave their jobs, their families to deal with these fires."

