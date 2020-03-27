Yarmouth County man faces 9 arson charges related to 2 years of suspicious fires

A Yarmouth County man is facing arson charges related to a string of suspicious fires in rural Nova Scotia over the past two years.

RCMP say they have arrested a 31-year-old man for nine counts of arson, according to a media release Friday.

The investigation was carried out by Yarmouth RCMP and the Yarmouth/Clare Street Crime Enforcement Unit, with help from members of local volunteer fire departments.

Police say the suspicious fires took place between September 2018 and February 2020, in Amiraults Hill and Hubbards Point in the Argyle, N.S., area.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday and later released on conditions. He is scheduled to appear in Yarmouth provincial court on July 20.

