Man arrested for arson after pickup truck fire in Bedford

A 34-year-old man has been arrested and accused of arson after a fire that ravaged a pickup truck and damaged a garage in Bedford Tuesday evening, police say.

Halifax Regional Police were called to 20 Angus Morton Drive ⁠— near Charles P. Allen High School ⁠— around 10:40 p.m. after a caller reported seeing flames and hearing a loud bang.

Police found a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames.

District fire Chief Dave Slaunwhite says a garage that was next to the truck was also on fire.

"The fire was quickly knocked down by the first arriving crew," said Slaunwhite in an interview Wednesday morning.

"The vehicle, there was nothing left, it was totalled. The shed itself sustained minor damage."

Patrol officers and a police dog unit found a 34-year-old man with minor injuries around 11:15 p.m. in a wooded area off Hammonds Plains Road. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle leaving the scene in the direction of Hammonds Plains Road.

Patrol officers and a police dog unit found a man with minor injuries around 11:15 p.m. in a wooded area off Hammonds Plains Road.

The 34-year-old man from Hammonds Plains is facing charges of arson and property damage over $5,000.

