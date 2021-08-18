Protesters arrested as Halifax police clear shelters from city land

Multiple people have been arrested as Halifax municipal staff and police cleared dozens of tents and shelters from encampments Wednesday morning, with officers physically moving back protesters from at least one downtown site.

Just before 10 a.m. local time, videos on social media from various journalists showed tense moments between Halifax police and protesters who were supporting people who were being evicted at the old Spring Garden Road library site.

A person sat on top of one of two wooden shelters at the site as a line of police forcibly moved back a group of protesters.

About a half hour later, a heavy piece of machinery was brought in to haul one shelter away. People linked arms and stood behind the police officers to block the machine's pathway to the street.

Police then arrested and handcuffed at least five people, placing them on the ground by the library.

The second shelter remained, with the protester on the roof.

Police now trying to break through protesters with force <a href="https://t.co/xXqKF5zV2e">pic.twitter.com/xXqKF5zV2e</a> —@nicseg95

In the city's west end, at Horseshoe Island Park on the Northwest Arm, Matthew Smith said he was awoken at 6 a.m. by a group of about 20 police and city bylaw officers. He has been living in a tent for the past two weeks with his girlfriend and their cat.

He said they told him he and anyone else in nearby tents had to leave the area within an hour.

"They said if I didn't pack up my stuff they would physically confiscate my stuff, confiscate my animal, and arrest me and take me to jail," Smith said.

Smith said he and others were ticketed $237 for breaking the bylaw.

"Which, obviously no one can pay, because we're living in a park," he said.

Halifax police and city staff clear the tent encampments in the Peace and Friendship Park on Wednesday morning. Some people reported being handed $237 tickets for breaking a bylaw about living on municipal land. (Brett Ruskin/CBC)

Smith said they were told that the city would store belongings for free. He said he didn't want to hand anything over and give them "the chance to just take everything."

"We really don't have anywhere to go," Smith said.

He said a woman living next to the tent encampment had brought food every night and had left a note offering to help when everyone was evicted.

He said his plan is to move to another park further from public view, but predicts the same scene will likely repeat in a couple of weeks.

Smith said he wasn't offered any temporary housing options on Wednesday. "When it comes to housing there's just nothing available," he said.

Smith said he works 60 hours a week, but still can't afford rent in Halifax and is his family's sole earner. "Someone needs to do something," he said.

A large stuffed bear sits on a mattress at the Peace and Friendship Park Wednesday morning as tent encampments were cleared by police and city staff. The municipality has offered to store people's things for free. (CBC)

Premier-designate Tim Houston, whose PC Party won a majority government Tuesday by defeating the governing Liberals, said during a news conference Wednesday that the housing crisis is "very real" in the province and did not develop overnight.

"We didn't have tent cities eight years ago in this province. We have them now, so we need real solutions for housing," he said. "We're going to work with people to make sure that people can access housing."

He added that the PC Party's transition team will be looking closely at the briefing notes around homelessness and housing in general to understand all angles of the situation.

Houston said while "I do not have a magic wand" to fix issues on the first day of a PC government, they "will be fixed" because his government is focused on them.

The PC election platform included affordable housing. Part of the plan includes selling or leasing public land for developers to build on, with the caveat that a portion has to be affordable housing.

The PCs also suggested new taxes for non-resident property owners, which is the proposal that takes up the bulk of their housing plan.

The Tories have also said they will not extend rent control beyond the COVID-19 state of emergency. Houston repeated that stance on Wednesday morning and said increasing the housing stock is a better approach.

Houston said he would also respect the recent findings from the Nova Scotia Affordable Housing Commission's report.

At the Peace and Friendship Park on Hollis Street, Thomas Johnstone and Kaileigh Bruce said they were awoken around 6 a.m. by others pointing out that a large group of police had arrived.

They have been staying in the park for the past two months, and also said the lack of housing in the area is why they've been living in a tent.

Bruce said others expect everyone to have a job, and a "nice life" with two kids and a car, when in reality not everybody can find work, or is ready for that step.

"I could go get a job, but I'm not ready because I'm constantly moving places because I'm constantly getting kicked out of my home," Bruce said.

Thomas Johnstone, left, and Kaleigh Bruce were asked to leave the Peace and Friendship Park in downtown Halifax on Wednesday morning. People living in tents around the city were being forced to leave by police and city staff. (CBC)

The city delivered about 40 notices to people living in tents across the municipality on Monday, according to a statement from city spokesperson Laura Wright.

The notice stated people living on municipal land were violating a bylaw, and they must vacate and remove all belongings from municipal property immediately.

Photos from the Halifax Mutual Aid group, which has provided wooden "crisis structures" for some people that sat alongside the tents in some areas, showed notices taped to the sides of tents.

UPDATE<a href="https://twitter.com/hfxgov?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@hfxgov</a> has been sending police & bylaw officers to serve eviction notices to people living in crisis shelters & tents. Some were told directly that forcible evictions could begin today. Others just found notices duct taped to what little shelter they have. <a href="https://t.co/6DQkD0OaTL">pic.twitter.com/6DQkD0OaTL</a> —@MutualAidHfx

On Wednesday morning, a release from Halifax Regional Municipality said municipal compliance officers are "following up" with tent occupants to aid the safe removal of tents from municipal parks.

Staff from the parks and recreation department and Halifax police are assisting "with removal efforts if required," the release said.

"The situation at a number of parks, due to the recent proliferation of tents, has created an increased risk to the health and safety of both the tent occupants and the public, and must be addressed," the statement said.

The municipality said it has received numerous reports from residents about the tents, including public nuisance complaints and concerns for public safety.

Last month, similar notices appeared on crisis shelters around the city, saying that after July 13, city officials would remove the shelters and anything in them.

A person who had been living in a tent in Halifax's Horseshoe Island Park pets their dog early Wednesday morning before the tent was removed. Halifax police and city staff were at the site of various tent encampments Wednesday morning to make sure they were cleared to follow a bylaw. (Nicola Seguin/CBC)

But when the deadline arrived, Mayor Mike Savage said the deadline was a preferred "timeline" and no forced evictions would go ahead.

"I'm not going to force a deadline and say if people aren't out by this point in time then they're going to be forcibly removed. That's not my intent," Savage said July 13.

"We're not intending to have any kind of a confrontation over this. We don't want to criminalize homelessness. We just want to find a solution that's safe for everybody."

The flattened grass where a person's tent once sat is seen in Horseshoe Island Park on Wednesday morning. Halifax police and city staff were at the site of various tent encampments Wednesday morning to make sure they were cleared to follow a bylaw. (Nicola Seguin/CBC)

The municipality has said it is making sure those using the wooden shelters and tents work with street navigators, the provincial Department of Community Services and support workers to find a housing option that works for them.

Wright said that since July 1, about five former occupants have accepted a housing option.

One of those options could be a local hotel, but 10 community groups have denounced the city's "heavy-handed" approach and noted hotels are not appropriate for everyone.

