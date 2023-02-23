Eskasoni pair facing murder charges in the death of Andrew Carter Morris

RCMP say two people are facing first-degree murder charges after they were arrested during a tense scene outside a home in Eskasoni, N.S., on Wednesday.

Heavily armed officers in tactical gear arrived at the building located on 74th Street early in the morning.

By noon, two people had been arrested in relation to the death of 30-year-old Andrew Carter Morris of Eskasoni in 2021.

Kurt Daniel Gould, 33, and Scentina Marie Michael, 34, both of Eskasoni, have now been charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery. Both accused remain in police custody.

During the arrests of Gould and Michael, onlookers watched as the home on 74th Street caught fire.

Several residents watched as a home on 74th Street in Eskasoni caught fire. Around the same time, RCMP arrested two people in relation to the death of Andrew Carter Morris in 2021. (Erin Pottie/CBC)

Eskasoni RCMP are now investigating the blaze, while a separate investigation is being completed by the Nova Scotia Fire Marshal's Office.

Morris, 30, was found dead on Beach Road in Eskasoni in August 2021. His murder was added to the province's unsolved crime rewards program last year.

