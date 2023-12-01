North Sydney woman charged with second-degree murder in connection to Cape Breton homicide

Nova Scotia RCMP have charged a North Sydney woman with second-degree murder in connection to the death of Natacha Leroy.

The RCMP say they have arrested 25 year-old Carolyn Ann Dermody of North Sydney. The arrest happened Thursday on the Bedford Highway in Halifax.

Leroy's body was found Nov. 29 in Big Bras d'Or.

Dermody has also been charged with indignity to human remains and will make a court appearance in Sydney this Monday.

Police say they are still looking for a suspect connected to the case. They could not name the other person connected to the homicide because no charges have been laid.

RCMP say they are looking for a 28 year-old man from Big Bras d'Or.

The RCMP say the investigation is ongoing but don't believe the death to be random. In a news release, RCMP say Leroy was known to Dermody and the male suspect.

Information can be forwarded to the Northeast Nova major crime unit at 902-896-5060 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

