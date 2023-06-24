Dartmouth woman, 23, facing life-threatening injuries after assault at campground
Officers responded to the disturbance in Shubenacadie early Saturday morning
A 26-year-old Halifax man has been arrested for aggravated assault after a dispute in Shubenacadie, N.S., early Saturday morning.
East Hants District RCMP and Emergency Health Services responded to a disturbance at a campground on Highway 215 around 2 a.m. AT.
When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old woman from Dartmouth with life-threatening injuries.
"The woman's injuries are consistent with an aggravated assault," said Cindy Bayers, a spokesperson for RCMP Nova Scotia. "At this time, it does not appear to have been a weapon involved."
The woman was transported to hospital and the man was arrested. He remains in custody.
According to a news release, four adults, including the victim and suspect, were staying in a camper when an argument escalated between the suspect and victim.
"Given that the assault occurred early this morning, it's still in the initial stages of the investigation," Bayers said.