Amherst, N.S., reports sewage leak into LaPlanche River

Amherst, N.S., has reported a sewage leak after equipment malfunctioned as the result of heavy rain.

In a press release, the town says that on Aug. 19 an equipment malfunction caused all three pumps at the LaPlanche River sewer lift station to stop working. It resulted in an overflow of untreated sewage into the river, which empties into the Bay of Fundy.

The release states that overflow situations happen occasionally during heavy rainfall, but an air release valve broke in this instance, allowing sewage to enter the lift station's control room and damage the electrical components that operate the pumps.

The issue was discovered early the following day and Nova Scotia Environment was notified right away.

Greg Herrett, the town's chief administrative officer, said the public was not affected.

One pump was repaired on Wednesday, allowing the lift station to resume operations. The two other pumps were repaired Friday.

It is estimated that 8,200 cubic metres of sewage is pumped through the lift each day on its way to the waste-water treatment plant in Fort Lawrence.

Herrett said there were no efforts to clean the sewage out of the river due to rain washing it away.

