Police search for suspects after armed home invasion in Valley

Police are searching for two men after an early morning home invasion on Saturday in the community Valley, N.S., just outside of Truro.

The two suspects entered a home on Salmon River Road just before 5 a.m and one produced a gun, said RCMP Cpl. Lisa Croteau

"Multiple adults were in the residence when two males entered the home with their faces covered and proceeded to rob them," said Croteau. "One victim was tied up."

The people who live there had some friends over, she said.

Police did not locate the suspects who are described as white males.

No one was hurt during the home invasion, she said.

Police do not believe it was a random act, said Croteau.

RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact the Colchester RCMP at 902-893-6820 or Crimestoppers.

