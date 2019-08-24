Armdale Roundabout road work expected to cause delays this weekend

Traffic may be slow going around the Armdale Roundabout in Halifax this weekend.

Nova Scotia Power is installing infrastructure, meaning there will be a lane drop around loop.

"Motorists should expect delays and are asked to use alternative routes whenever possible. Pedestrian traffic will be directed around the work site as necessary," the city said in a news release.

The work began 10 p.m. on Friday and is expected to continue until 5 a.m. on Monday.

A detour has been set up for drivers heading north from the roundabout and onto Chebucto Road.

A parking lot in front of 7225 Quinpool Road, near the Armview restaurant, is closed. The restaurant will remain open.

A parking lot by the roundabout is closed as Nova Scotia Power installs infrastructure. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

