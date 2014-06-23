Expect traffic slowdowns at Armdale Roundabout this weekend

Nova Scotia Power contractors will be working on underground system upgrades at the Armdale Roundabout in Halifax over the weekend, reducing traffic to one land and closing the exit to Chebucto Road.

The work will start at 10 p.m. Friday and last until Monday at 5 a.m.

"Crews will be replacing an underground utility chamber located on the Armdale Roundabout exit that connects to the Armdale substation. To safely facilitate this work, the Chebucto Road exit will be closed, and traffic will be reduced to one lane throughout the roundabout," the power company said in a news release.

Pedestrian access on the construction side will be closed. The other sidewalks and crosswalks around the Armdale Roundabout will be accessible.

"Traffic control personnel will be onsite to direct pedestrians safely around the work site as needed. The public is advised to anticipate delays in the area and take alternative routes, where possible," the power company said.

Nova Scotia Power describes the Armdale substation as "an integral part of our system that distributes electricity to customers in the Halifax Peninsula, Armdale, and western Halifax communities," and said the work will "enhance service reliability for customers in the event of unplanned outages or required maintenance."

