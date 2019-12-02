Police watchdog investigating after man injured at Halifax prisoner facility

Nova Scotia's police watchdog is investigating after a man was injured when police tried to restrain him at Halifax Regional Police cells on Sunday morning.

A news release from Halifax police says a 59-year-old man was arrested around 4:30 a.m. Sunday for failing to comply with a court order and was taken to the force's jail, also called a prisoner care facility.

At about 9 a.m., the man was being examined by paramedics when he became aggressive and allegedly assaulted an officer.

As officers were in the process of restraining the man, he received an injury to his right upper arm and was taken to Dartmouth General Hospital for treatment.

The matter was then referred to the province's Serious Incident Response Team.

The team investigates all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.

