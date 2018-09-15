What's that in the harbour? An Arctic and offshore patrol ship

The first of the Arctic offshore patrol ships to be built in Halifax launched in the Harbour Saturday.

The vessel will soon be known as HMCS Harry DeWolf, named after a Nova Scotia native who was one of Canada's most distinguished sailors during the Second World War.

The future HMCS Harry DeWolf, the first Arctic & Offshore Patrol Ship, was launched in Halifax harbour Saturday. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

People watched the ship from DeWolf Park (also named after the Harry DeWolf) as it touched salt water for the first time in the harbour Saturday afternoon.

According to Irving Shipbuilding, the Arctic and offshore patrol ship — at 6,615 tonnes — is the largest Royal Canadian Navy ship built in Canada in 50 years.

The vessel is currently known as Irving Hull 103. It will become HMCS Harry DeWolf at a naming ceremony to happen in the near future.

