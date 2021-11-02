Halifax to host international archery event in 2022

Nova Scotia will host its first international archery competion next spring, welcoming athletes from 33 countries across North and South America.

Archery Nova Scotia president Melanie Lefler said each team can send as many as 72 archers to the 2022 Youth and Masters Pan Am Archery Championships, although how many athletes will travel to the city won't be known until closer to the event.

The last time the Pan Am Archery Championships was hosted in Canada was in 1982 in Joliette, Que.

Next year's week-long event will be held in late May at the Mainland Common all-weather fields in the Halifax community of Clayton Park.

Lefler said organizers will find out on Wednesday if they'll receive municipal funding. The Halifax Regional Municipality's special events committee is considering a request for a $45,000 grant.

The 2022 Pan Am Archery Championships will be held at the Mainland Common all-weather fields in Halifax. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

The archery competition is expected to bring lots of business for hotels and restaurants.

"It will definitely bring a lot of economic revenue to accommodate all these international athletes," said Lefler. "It will also be a great opportunity for all of the athletes, even our Canadian athletes, to experience the culture that we have here in Halifax."

There are 14 registered archery clubs in Nova Scotia.

The opportunity to watch the international competition and see what it's like first hand should encourage more people to give the sport a try.

"We want to see more participation locally and this is a great way to promote our sport," said Lefler. "It's an opportunity we've never had before."

