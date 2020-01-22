Four AR-15 rifles, 8 handguns stolen in Aylesford break-and-enter

Eight handguns and four AR-15 rifles were stolen from an Aylesford, N.S., home during a break-and-enter on Monday, said RCMP in a news release.

The homeowner told officers no one was home when the weapons were stolen.

All the firearms were secured and stored in a locked gun safe, said police.

RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said it's concerning these types of weapons are now out in the community.

"Absolutely. They are presumably out there somewhere and who knows what the intended purpose is in taking them but one would have to assume it's not for a good purpose," she said.

It is legal to own an AR-15 rifle, although its restricted status means that gun owners must have a restricted firearms licence and are only supposed to use them for specified purposes, such as target shooting at an approved club or range.

Clarke said there was nothing illegal about the homeowner's possession of the weapons.

The RCMP's forensic identification technicians are assisting with the investigation.

