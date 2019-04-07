It's not over yet — up to 15 cm of snow coming to N.S. Monday

Forget April showers for now. A snowfall is expected to blanket most of mainland Nova Scotia Monday.

Budding crocuses may be covered in up to 15 centimetres, according to special weather statement from Environment Canada.

Snow will start in western parts of the province Monday morning, warns the statement issued early Sunday morning.

Environment Canada says strong wings could create blowing snow Monday afternoon and evening.

"Travel may become difficult due to rapidly accumulating snow and reduced visibility," the statement said.

CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon says this could mean a messy commute Monday evening with snow beginning in the Halifax area.

He says southwest and central parts of the province will likely see the most snow. Northern parts of the province will see between five and 10 centimetres.

Snoddon anticipated a mix of ice pellets, freezing rain and rain starting in the southwest and along the South Shore Monday evening.

He said winds will pick up through the evening and continue overnight. Snow will taper to flurries before clearing Tuesday morning.

