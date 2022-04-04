Some schools close as N.S. prepares for spring snowfall

Some schools across the province are closed for the day and a handful of flights in and out of the airports in Halifax and Sydney, N.S., have been cancelled as the province anticipates significant snowfall Monday.

Environment Canada is forecasting up to 30 centimetres in eastern areas of Nova Scotia, while the rest of the province is expected to receive 15 to 20 centimetres.

The low-pressure system may bring ice pellets and rain this morning before switching over to snow, which is expected to continue falling throughout the day and into the evening.

Classes have been cancelled at several regional centres for education. For a full list of closures, please visit the CBC Nova Scotia Storm Centre page.

The Halifax Regional Centre for Education will hold classes Monday. In a post on Twitter, the HRCE said it made the decision to open schools because less than five centimetres of snow are expected by 4 p.m. and temperatures are expected to be above freezing.

Some arriving and departing flights have been cancelled at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport and the JA Douglas McCurdy Sydney Airport.

Marine Atlantic has postponed its morning ferry crossing from Port aux Basques, N.L., to North Sydney, and says its scheduled departures tonight between the two locations could also be affected by the storm system.

