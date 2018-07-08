Stolen apple tree leaves Hubbards community garden stumped

A Gala apple tree has been stolen from a community garden at the Aspotogan Heritage Trust in Hubbards, N.S.

Lori Dale, the public relations and IT director of the trust, noticed it was gone Friday. She said whoever took the 3.6-metre-tall tree filled in the ground, so it wasn't immediately noticeable.

"It was beautiful, it had just started growing apples. It was the biggest tree there ... it was quite a feat to dig that up and haul it away, that's for sure," said Dale, who is also on the executive board of the Hubbards and Area Business Association.

Two other apple trees planted next to the Gala apple tree are bearing fruit. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

Kathryn Gamache, executive director of the Aspotogan Heritage Trust, said she can't understand why someone would steal the tree.

"It breaks my heart to think all the time [Lori Dale] puts into it and the students who have tended that garden for years ... It just doesn't make any sense," she said.

The community gardens were established four years ago as a joint project between the heritage trust and the business association.

The tree was planted along a trail behind the Aspotogan Heritage Trust building next to two smaller apples trees — a golden delicious tree and a McIntosh tree.

Problems with thefts

Although the trail is next to Highway 3 — a main thoroughfare in Hubbards — there is a small wooded area between the trail and the road that obstructs the view of the apple trees.

Dale said she suspects the thief or thieves parked in an area by the trail head when they took the tree.

The community garden is along a well-travelled highway. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

Dale said the three-year-old Gala tree was worth about $120. Although it was the biggest thing ever stolen from the garden, she said in the past people have taken soil and planters full of cherry tomatoes.

"We have a little saying that we say here: pull a weed, take a feed. But some people take a feed or 10 ... or the whole tree or planter," Dale said.

The red dot shows where the Gala apple tree was located. It is close to the head of the Aspotogan Trail, where there is a parking area. (Google)

The Gala apple tree was planted near the head of the Aspotogan Trail in Hubbards, N.S. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

Online support and offers

Since posting about the theft on Facebook, Dale said a lot of people have been offering to add new apple trees to the garden and to buy security cameras to keep an eye on the garden.

She said she is really pleased with the community support and plans to follow up on some of the offers.

"I didn't think my post about a stolen tree would reach 5,000 people in less than 12 hours," Dale said.

Calling the support "fantastic," Gamache said the theft is an opportunity for communities to come together and recognize the hard work of others.

"The generosity makes you stop and think of the fact that one or two people might do something like this, but the majority of people are incredibly kind-hearted and generous," she said.

