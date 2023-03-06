Apology following dispute during school's culture day falls short, say protesters

Dozens gathered outside the Department of Education building on Brunswick Street in Halifax on Monday to protest what they call anti-Palestinian racism at a local school.

Family members of students at Park West School and local advocacy groups say some students were told they couldn't wear a traditional Palestinian scarf, called a keffiyeh, during the school's culture day last week.

The school principal and the Halifax Regional Centre for Education acknowledged there was an "incident" at the school, but have denied there is a ban on the keffiyeh.

Abdullah Aboalkhair said his 13-year-old brother, a Grade 9 student at the school, and his friends wore the keffiyeh that day, but took it off when he heard that students were getting suspended. He said no one at the school spoke to his brother about it.

"We're not here to fight," he said. " We're here to show people what the keffiyeh is... We're here to educate people and let them know what it is."

Symbol of resistance

According to Maha Nassar, associate professor of modern Middle East history and Islamic Studies at the University of Arizona, the keffiyeh is a central symbol of Palestinian culture.

"For Palestinians, the keffiyeh represents a number of things. It represents Palestinian ties to their land. It's a garment that historically has been worn by peasants, by people working the land to cover their hair from the hot sun and cover their heads and back," said Nassar.

"So it's a symbol of that sort of historical attachment and current attachment to the land. The pattern itself, the fishnet pattern and the waves also symbolize Palestinians ties to the sea."

Nassar said it is frequently worn at cultural events, such as weddings and folk dances.

But it has also taken on political meaning.

Nassar says in the 1930s it became a symbol of resistance to British colonialism and continues today to represent opposition to injustice.

In a message on Friday, the school's principal Benedette Anyanwu apologized for the distress caused to students, family and the wider community.

On Saturday, Steve Gallagher, HRCE's acting regional executive director said the HRCE was deeply sorry "for any harm the situation has caused the Palestinian community."

Hadeel Dalloul, a Palestinian and a teacher with the HRCE, said she was at the protest to show support for her community and her family.

Dalloul said Park West has a diverse student population and should be more open to listening and understanding what the keffiyeh and its background means to Palestinians.

Apology not sincere

Dalloul said she did not consider the principal's apology to be sincere.

It's a sentiment echoed by Dana Elborno, who is affiliated with the Atlantic Canadian Palestinian Society. She said she knows the family of the children personally.

"I think the principal should hold herself accountable for probably the trauma that she caused a lot of the Palestinian children," Elborno said.

"I think the principal should take accountability. [She] should not deny that or change her words and say that she's sorry and offer these kids something that could potentially make it better."

Rona Zaman, another protester, said if Canadians truly want to stand up for human rights, that must include Palestinians.

HRCE statement

A statement issued on Monday afternoon by Lindsey Bunin, the communications officer for the HRCE, said the school supervisor and their diversity team were at the school Monday to provide support to people who were affected.

"I can assure you that our highest priority is to provide inclusive learning environments for all students, where they feel safe, accepted and valued," Bunin said in the emailed statement.

"We are committed to ensuring that all students of all cultural backgrounds feel safe and welcomed in all aspects of their educational experience."

