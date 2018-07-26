New scoliosis surgery 'could be revolutionary,' says Halifax surgeon

A teenager from southern Ontario says her quality of life changed dramatically after travelling to Halifax for a new spinal surgery that one surgeon says has the possibility to dramatically change the way children with scoliosis are treated.

Scoliosis is a curvature of the spine that occurs most often during the growth spurt just before puberty.

The IWK Hospital in Halifax is the only place in North America to offer the ApiFix procedure, and surgeons across North America are watching the results closely.

Just six patients have had the surgery so far, including 14-year-old Jessica Robb of Westover, Ont.

Fourteen-year-old Jessica Robb leans over to show the 50 per cent curvature of her spine before she had surgery in Halifax. (Submitted by the Robb family)

Jessica was diagnosed with scoliosis when she was seven. The teen spent nearly seven years wearing a brace 20 hours a day as part of her treatment. Last year, the curve of her spine reached 50 per cent.

"Her lungs were being restricted by her rib cage twisting," said her mother, Tracy Robb, who said her daughter was limited in her physical activities. "All the things she loved doing, she wasn't able to do. She was also experiencing pain."

Her physicians at McMaster Children's Hospital in Hamilton told her family it was time to consider fusion therapy, an invasive procedure that uses between 15 and 20 screws to fuse rods to the spine.

Instead, Jessica's mother started searching for alternatives, something that led the family to Nova Scotia.

'A really intriguing concept'

At the IWK, Dr. Ron El-Hawary, an orthopedic surgeon, is the first to admit that he was skeptical when he learned of the ApiFix procedure three years ago.

The ApiFix device was developed in Israel. Instead of two rods, it's one with several joints that are flexible. It attaches to the spine with two to four screws. He spent months researching the device and procedure before being convinced of its potential.

An X-ray of a patient who received an ApiFix device shows the dramatic change in the curvature of the spine months after the surgery. (Submitted by the IWK Hospital)

"I think it could be revolutionary, I think it's a really intriguing concept," said El-Hawary.

He said there are many benefits to the new device, the biggest being that it allows the patient to continue to be flexible, instead of being limited by fusion rods.

The surgery for the ApiFix device also takes half the time — less than two hours — making it safer and less invasive for patients, as well as freeing up time in operating rooms.

Unknown future

While it might sound like a glowing endorsement, El-Hawary emphasizes the fact that this is still very new.

Just over 100 patients in the world have reached two years or more since their surgery, a number that is considered a benchmark.

El-Hawary spends a lot of time warning his patients that there's no long-term knowledge of how the device will hold up.

"I tell them I don't know what's going to happen in 10 or 20 years. There's lots of questions that are still unanswered and we're doing lots of research to try to figure that out."

He emphasizes that fusion surgeries will continue to be the standard until more studies are complete.

Dr. Ron El-Hawary and Jessica Robb say goodbye after Jessica was approved to return to Ontario and finish her recovery. (Submitted by the Robb family)

The surgeon's efforts are now being watched by other physicians across North America as the device hasn't yet been approved in the United States.

El-Hawary is also hearing from patients as far away as South America and Australia who are interested in the ApiFix approach.

He's performed the surgery six times in Halifax, with more planned in the coming weeks.

"First and foremost, I would like to be able to offer this to the patients in the Maritime provinces. The only time we're doing extra patients from elsewhere, we're doing our best not to displace local patients," said El-Hawary.

Tears of joy

In Ontario, Jessica Robb's mother Tracy said she did her homework before opting for something so new. She believes it was a risk worth taking.

"With the ApiFix you haven't burned any bridges," she said. "If for some reason the device no longer works, you can always have it removed and go back to fusion. You just can't go from fusion to something else."

On Nov. 2, 2017, Jessica had her surgery. Tracy Robb said it was shocking to see the before and after X-rays of her spine.

"We were all in tears. We could not believe that it could correct it that much. We were not expecting that because hers was so rigid because she had it so long," said Tracy.

An X-ray of Jessica Robb after her ApiFix surgery shows the new rod in place with just four screws. The alternative was to have fusion rods, which require upwards of 20 screws to stay in place. (Submitted by the Robb Family)

Within a week of the surgery, Jessica said she felt a difference.

"I felt a little straighter," she said. "I was still in pain a little bit after, but I felt a lot better than I did before."

It's now been almost nine months since she was treated in Halifax. Jessica is spending the summer participating in as many sports as possible. She said no longer relies on puffers to help her breathing.

Best of all, she never has to wear the brace again.

"I have no more pain anymore, which is really nice," said Jessica.

