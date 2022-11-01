Boy, 7, seriously injured after apartment staircase collapses in New Glasgow

New Glasgow Regional Police say a seven-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital Tuesday morning with serious injuries after an outdoor staircase collapsed at an apartment building on Washington Street.

First responders, including police, Emergency Health Services and the New Glasgow fire department, were called to the scene at 7:55 a.m. local time.

A photo of the scene provided by police appears to show yellow caution tape blocking the open end of an outdoor, one-storey balcony. A wooden railing can be seen leading from that balcony up to a second platform, but there are no stairs, just a large gap.

A 44-year-old man was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the cause of the collapse has yet to be determined.

Police said the staircase to the Washington Street apartment was the main entrance for apartments on that level. (New Glasgow Regional Police)

