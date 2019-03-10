Kentville apartment fire displaces dozens of tenants

A fire at an apartment building in Kentville, N.S., on Friday has displaced dozens of tenants.

Firefighters were called to 5 Hartlen Court at 4:16 p.m. AT. Kentville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brian Desloges said smoke could be seen from across town.

"There was a significant amount of smoke emanating from this fire," Desloges said.

There were flames on the exterior of the building that progressed up to the attic and set fire to the interior of the attic space, Desloges said.

The fire has been knocked down, but crews are expected to be at the site for a few more hours to make sure it's fully out.

Desloges estimated 45 tenants have been displaced by the fire. He said the Canadian Red Cross has been called in to help. He said there were no injuries reported.

"We lost about 30 per cent of the roof, which is good because we could have had far more damage. But the sprinkler system aided us," he said.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

