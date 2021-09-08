15 people out of homes after apartment complex fire in Amherst

A fire Tuesday evening caused significant damage to a four-unit apartment complex in Amherst, N.S., and has displaced several families.

The Amherst Fire Department discovered smoke billowing out of the eves of the two-storey building when they arrived shortly before 7 p.m., according to a release from the town.

Firefighters determined a fire on the second floor of a middle unit spread to the roof, which was "heavily damaged."

Capt. John Matthews, who speaks for the fire department, said in the release that teams worked inside the building and encountered challenges because the roof had many layers. He said firefighters were covered in insulation when they left to get air.

Firefighters remained on scene Tuesday morning and part of Gerard Avenue in Amherst was blocked off. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

The Canadian Red Cross said it is assisting 15 people, including adults and children ages two and up with food, clothing and emergency housing.

Angie Lohnes, a supervisor at Red Cross's service centre in Amherst, was at the scene. She said volunteers handed out blankets as well as hygiene and comfort kits.

"Those needs will be assessed... as they try to find new accommodations to move into, when they actually get to see if there's anything they can actually retrieve from their apartments," she said.

"[We] try to make the bad event a little bit better for them as they try to go through and pick up the pieces."

She said several agencies in the area will be assisting in the days ahead.

The Red Cross says seven adults and eight children lived in the four-unit complex, which was damaged by fire Tuesday evening. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

The fire department said some of the units sustained smoke and water damage but a middle unit "received extensive damage."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters remained at the scene Tuesday morning and a section of Gerard Avenue was closed.

About 35 firefighters responded, including crews from Truemanville and Springhill as well as from Sackville, N.B.

