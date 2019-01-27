Apartment complex in Truro 'writeoff' after morning fire
The Truro Fire Service responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Park Street in Truro.
Fire Chief Blois Curry says everyone inside got out OK
Firefighters in Truro are putting out hot spots in a building converted into an apartment complex.
Fire Chief Blois Currie said everyone who was inside when the fire started escaped unharmed.
The fire department was alerted at about 6:15 a.m. and had it suppressed by 7 a.m., he said.
"The building will be a writeoff," Currie said.
He said it's too early to speculate on how the fire started.
Part of Park Street between Queen Street and Normandy Avenue was closed as emergency crews responded.
With files from Blair Sanderson
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.