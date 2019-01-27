Apartment complex in Truro 'writeoff' after morning fire

Firefighters in Truro are putting out hot spots in a building converted into an apartment complex.

Fire Chief Blois Currie said everyone who was inside when the fire started escaped unharmed.

The fire department was alerted at about 6:15 a.m. and had it suppressed by 7 a.m., he said.

"The building will be a writeoff," Currie said.

He said it's too early to speculate on how the fire started.

Part of Park Street between Queen Street and Normandy Avenue was closed as emergency crews responded.