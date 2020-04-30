New Glasgow apartment building goes up in flames in apparent arson

Thirteen people have lost their homes after a suspected arsonist torched their apartment building in New Glasgow, N.S., according to a news release from New Glasgow Regional Police.

The fire broke out at a 10-unit apartment complex on Forbes Street around 12:30 Thursday morning. Both the New Glasgow Fire Department and the Trenton Fire Department were called out to fight the blaze.

The 13 people who live in the building managed to escape without injury, but several pets died in the fire. The building was extensively damaged.

Those made homeless by the fire are getting help from the Red Cross.

It took firefighters hours to get the blaze under control, and crews were still on the scene at 8:30 a.m., according to a public information officer with the police service.

The early morning fire left 13 people homeless. (New Glasgow Regional Police)

New Glasgow police said they arrested a 21-year-old man from the community shortly after the fire started.

He's been charged with a range of offences including arson, assault, uttering threats, failing to comply with an undertaking and possession of a controlled substance.

The apartment building on Forbes Street was extensively damaged by the fire. (New Glasgow Regional Police)

His name has not yet been made public.

Police and the office of the fire marshal are continuing to investigate.

