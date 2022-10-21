Antigonish town and county councillors vote to consolidate

Despite calls for a public vote, the Town of Antigonish and the Municipality of the County of Antigonish voted Thursday night to consolidate into a single municipality.

Both councils held special meetings Thursday night to vote on a motion that stated: "Municipal/Town Council requests the provincial government consolidate the Municipality of the County of Antigonish and the Town of Antigonish into one municipal unit through special legislation."

According to a joint press release, the move toward consolidation began in September 2021 when the town and the county voted to "participate in an exploration of consolidation."

Municipality of the County of Antigonish Warden Owen McCarron with Town of Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher. (Jane Sponagle/CBC)

The town voted 4-3 in favour of moving forward with consolidation; the county voted 5-3 in favour.

"I wholeheartedly believe this is the right move for our community," said Town of Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher in a release.

"Looking ahead five, 10, 20 years I am confident of the positive impact this will have on municipal service delivery, infrastructure investment, and enhancement of rural and urban areas of our community."

The special meeting was packed, with people crowded in the hallway ahead of the vote.

There were protesters outside town hall who chanted "let us vote." Others brought signs that read "We don't want consolidation let us vote" and "What kind of future do we have — based on tonight — dictatorship."

